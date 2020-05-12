Health system to receive a record investment of $3.92 billion

The Government has made a record investment of $3.92 billion into the health system.

The announcement comes two days before the release of Budget 2020 and it's the biggest investment the health sector has seen in over a decade.

It's an initiative that is hoped will boost our health sector.

Finance Minister Hon Grant Robertson says, "If there's one thing that COVID-19 has shown us is that having a strong well-funded health system is critical to the well-being of New Zealanders."

This is a record investment into DHBs. Unprecedented financial support, in these unprecedented times.

"We've been determined as a Government to put more money in," says Dr David Clark, Minister of Health.

Community health services will also benefit from this boost as well.

"40% of DHB funding is distributed to those services, services in the community and things like pharmacies, age care, primary care, community laboratories, Māori provider contractors, so some of that money does feed into those services," says Dr Clark.

The pandemic has proven that the up-keeping of the health sector is crucial.

"Recognising the priority and making sure that we have the money set aside so the health system can continue to deliver the care that New Zealanders need."

However, the change won't happen overnight.

"It will take a long time to address the structural deficits that have built up over the last decade."

The DHBs will receive an annual increase of $980 million over the next four years which will support them to improve their financial sustainability and clinical performance.