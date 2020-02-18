Health warning in place at 'Coca Cola Lake'

Lake Rotopotaka at Cape Karikari, widely known as Coca Cola Lake, is not suitable for swimming purposes.

Warning signs are being put in place as an algal bloom is currently covering a significant part of the lake.

Green algal bloom spread across Lake Rotopotaka - Photo / Supplied

People and animals (particularly dogs) should avoid contact with the lake waters until the health warnings are removed.

Exposure to cyanobacteria may cause symptoms such as:

• Skin rashes, nausea, tummy upset

• Tingling and numbness around the mouth or tips of fingers.

Local authorities also advise that boiling water does not remove toxins and drinking of the water from the lake should be avoided at all times.

If you are concerned call Healthline 0800 611 116 or see your doctor.