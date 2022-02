Credit / Sky Sports

Torrential rain throughout the week has forced the postponement of the Warriors trial game against the Gold Coast Titans today.

The decision to call off the NZ team's second pre-season game, after last weekend's defeat of the Melbourne Storm, was made this morning when there was no sign of the heavy rain abating in Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, where the game was due to be played, the Warriors said on their website.

Instead, the game has been rescheduled for Monday night.