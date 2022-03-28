Heavy rain watch for Gisborne and Wairoa District, with up to 15mm per hr rainfall

Credit / Tairāwhiti Contractors

A heavy rain watch for Gisborne and Wairoa District has been issued for today through Tuesday and remains 'valid', says MetService

MetService, which provided the update at 8.30am today, says the heavy rain watch is valid until Tuesday 6pm and is forecasting possible peak rates of rainfall of 10 to 15mm per hour overnight through to Tuesday morning.

"Periods of rain, heavy at times. Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria. Peak rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour, but may pick up to 10 to 15mm/h for a time overnight Monday through to Tuesday morning," MetService said in their forecast.

In an update Sunday, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said 1000 tonne of rock has been placed on the banks of the Mangahauini Bridge in Tokomaru Bay to help stabilise it. This followed their report Saturday that an 'enormous tree' had closed Tokomaru roads.

"Over the past few days heavy rain has caused damage at Maungahauini Bridge. Our crew are placing rock to re-establish the approach to the bridge, to build up what has been lost to the river and sea," Waka Kotahi also said Sunday.

Photos of Mangahauini Bridge rock work and Paparatū.

Credit / Waka Kotahi

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence says SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa has been reopened, but cautioned that Waka Kotahi has asked people to remain alert and keep an eye out for contractors clearing hazards from the road.

They said Waka Kotahi contractors working to reconnect the region have reportedly been receiving abuse.

"And that is a reminder to everyone that patience and politeness are required. Our contractors are working long and hard to reconnect the region after the battering Tairāwhiti has had and continues to have.

"Sadly we are hearing reports that they are being abused by people. We know it’s frustrating for all but please, we ask for patience and manners so our contractors can get on and do their jobs. They are out there in horrendous conditions, inspecting roads, clearing slips and trees, and doing their utmost. We’ve even had to put security around sites housing heavy machinery."

On Sunday, Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou shared details of a Civil Defence Payment for whānau affected by an emergency event.