Heavy rainfall hits the East Coast

Flooding on the East Coast - Photo / UAWA LIVE Facebook

Heavy rain has hit the East Coast causing surface flooding and slips along State Highway 35. This has affected the small community of Anaura Bay requiring residents to find alternative access arrangments until the flooding subsides.

This severe weather is expected to continue over the weekend, with an expected 170-220mm of rain north of Tokomaru Bay. The southern regions of the area are expecting at least 90-130mm of rain.

The severe rain will make these areas hazardous, causing slips and surface floods throughout the roadways. Travellers have been urged to be cautious.