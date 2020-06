The ‘Heiva i Tahiti’ 2020 festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The annual dance festival is the French Polynesian equivalent of Te Matatini.

Performers from all the island groups come to vie for supremacy.

Tahiti was the first Pacific island to contract the virus, with 60 cases.

Now that all 60 cases have recovered, the French Polynesian isle is taking no risks.

Tapatahi reporter Te Rina Triponel explains the impact of the cancellation.