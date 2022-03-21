Sonny Bill Williams is not respected by his boxing opponent, AFL legend Barry Hall, who has been “outrageous” in his trash-talk before their “Turf War” heavyweight fight in Sydney on Wednesday.
In an interview with Te Ao Toa presenters Adam Blair, Liam Messam and Brooke Ruscoe, the Kiwi, All Blacks and former heavyweight champion speaks about getting back into the ring.
'He'll respect me when I'm picking him up off the canvass': SBW on AFL legend Barry Hall
By Te Ao Toa
