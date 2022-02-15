Helping the helpers to deal with hits to mental wellbeing

Facilitators work on solutions at the gathering



Covid-19 has worsened many of the problems Māori men are dealing with from loss of jobs to not being able to provide for their whanau.

For some, these problems have been at a cost to their mental wellbeing.

Now facilitators from around the country who lead help groups for men held their first summit in Waikato at the weekend, to learn new skills and new solutions to the problems Māori men are facing, and to take these lessons back to their men’s groups around the motu.

The holistic leadership summit took place over three days in Ngāruawāhia led by the Arise Movement, Te Puutahitanga.

More than 30 leaders of men’s groups from around the country made their way to the home of the Kingitanga to listen and be inspired by Tawera Nikau, Che Wilson, Robert Mokaraka and Rikki Soloman.

“It is about helping our men through their challenges, not just from the effects of Covid 19 but from intergenerational trauma such as mental and physical abuse and especially those having suicidal thoughts,” one of the organisers, Matutaera Herangi, said.

Holistic approach

Another organiser, Apanui Toke- Watene said men needed help in dealing with trauma and the challenges they faced. He acknowledged there were great services doing great mahi for men.

However, his focus for this summit was for the empowering of those facilitating the men’s groups.

“Yes, I agree there are many men’s support groups out there but the leaders that help to facilitate, they too need to fill their bucket,” he said.

Four of the speakers

The event took a holistic approach to teaching from reconnecting to the taiao/ environment to gaining wisdom and understanding and mirimiri/ massage teaching self-love. The event aimed to allow the leaders to release tension, come back to the land to re-energise and refocus on the journey ahead with the men they are with.

“The majority of people that come on our hikoi are predominantly Māori,” Kaitiaki Project leader Christopher James Watson said. “One of the leading causes and reasons is suicidal thoughts. They are not sure where to turn or how to deal with those thoughts.”

Watson hoped to take these holistic lessons back to Tāmaki Makaurau where he is based and share these new lessons with the men and women he helped.

No male life models

Te Puutahitanga Summit was not only for leaders facilitating adult groups but also those facilitating rangatahi taitama/young men. Joshua Rameka who leads ‘Poutama Rights of Passage’ in Whāingaroa, is working with 14 to 15-year-olds. Poutama has identified this age ass the transitional period for them when moods, friends, and focus are heightened.

“Their mothers are sending them to us because there are no male role models. Our single mums are doing it a lot - they have to be the māma they have to be the pāpa.”

Herangi is adamant that, “by empowering, uniting, supporting, and discussing solutions amongst these leaders who facilitate men’s groups, it is there where the solution lay for our men”.

In the months to come, Te Puutahitanga will make its way to Matahuru Marae where it will again extend a hand of support.

The Ministry of Health said Māori adults were about 1.5 times as likely as non-Māori adults to report a high or very high probability of having an anxiety or depressive disorder. The difference was higher for men: Māori men were twice as likely as non-Māori males to report a high or very high probability of having an anxiety or depressive disorder.