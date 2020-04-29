Helping the homeless high priority for Ngāti Kahungunu - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- A rāhui to protect the Waikato and Waipā rivers is in place. All food gathering and recreational activity on the waterways of Waikato rohe is prohibited. King Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII announced the rāhui as it came into effect on Monday of this week. Kīngitanga spokesperson Rāhui Papa discusses the reasons for and implications of the ban.

- Keeping Wellington’s most vulnerable safe and informed about the Government’s COVID-19 response has kept Ngāti Kahungunu whānau services busy.

- Dr Melanie Riwai-Couch conducted a survey which garnered a lot of insights into education during the lockdown. The findings of the survey have been submitted to the Ministry of Education.

- Ika Bowl owner-operator Ra Beazley had to move quickly to stay on top of business during the lockdown.