Henare confident cluster has been contained

Photo / File

There have been no new community cases of Covid-19 overnight, ensuring NZ remains on track to shift down alert levels at 6am on Sunday. Auckland will move to alert level 2 and the rest of NZ to level 1.

"There are no new community cases to be reported at this point in time, so the status quo stands from the announcement that was made on Friday afternoon," Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare told Newshub Nation this morning.

"I am confident in talking with health officials and with my colleagues, we've gained considerable confidence we've managed to contain this particular cluster," he said. "We're looking forward to a shift in alert levels at 6am on Sunday."