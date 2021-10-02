Henare has 'uncomfortable conversations' with DHBs about Māori vaccination rates

Photo / File

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare is having "uncomfortable conversations" with DHBs about the lagging Covid-19 vaccination rates for Māori, according to an RNZ report.

Henare is reported to have told iwi health providers from across Te Tai Tokerau this at a hui in Whangārei.

The minister said he was having "uncomfortable conversations ... to confront our DHBs to say 'you said you would do this and I'm here to make sure it's happened'," RNZ reports.

"If it hasn't there will be repercussions."