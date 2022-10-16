Henare to talk defence with Australia's Deputy PM

Photo / File

Defence Minister Peeni Henare departs for Australia on Sunday to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region.

The annual meeting will take place in Victoria ahead of both ministers travelling to Tonga to attend the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ meeting.

Henare met with Marles, the Australian Defence Minister, at the Shangri-La Dialogue - Asia's top defence meeting - in June.

“Australia is our only formal defence ally and our two countries have a proud history of working together. This will be a chance for the two of us to discuss matters relating to our region and how our two countries can further strengthen our bilateral defence relationship and cooperation," Henare said in a statement.

Henare travels to Tonga on Monday and returns to Aotearoa on Thursday.