'He's the minister. The buck stops with him' - National's Simeon Brown

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has come under fire after his department acknowledged and apologised for the way three female prisoners were managed at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility (ARWCF).

Davis says the department needs to put up its hand and overhaul the system but National's Corrections spokesperson, Simeon Brown, says the minister needs to take responsibility because the buck ultimately stops with him.

"Degrading," "cruel" and "inhumane" and "concerted effort to break their spirit," were words used to describe the treatment of Mihi Bassett and Karma Cripps during a case int he Manukau District Court.

Davis said he wasn't happy with the way the women were being treated by Te Ara Poutama. He said he was disappointed with the evidence presented in the report and felt immediate actions were necessary.

"I directed Corrections to make a number of changes immediately. First of all, Corrections needs to accept the recommendations of the chief inspector. There needs to be a detailed plan outlining how Corrections will address systemic issues raised at Auckland Women's Correctional Facility."

Where the buck stops

"It's inappropriate for women in prison to be treated as if their needs were the same as male prisoners."

National's Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown is calling out the minister for passing the buck, saying "He needs to take responsibility for his department. He's the minister. The buck stops with him."

Davis says there needs to be a good look at how women are being treated and not make the same mistakes again. "The failings highlighted in the chief inspector's report are unacceptable. The lack of oversight and leadership has had a major impact on prisoners."

Brown claims Davis isn't across his portfolio, noting that he knew about the case in November and didn't ask to be briefed till February.

Hokai Rangi

The minister is denying the claims, saying he asked Te Ara Poutama to seek clarity on the matter and it was only last week that he received the official report, which he said was upsetting.

Hokai Rangi is being tagged as a possible solution. The strategy that was set up to underpin transformative and intergenerational change for those in Corrections' care and the strategy has already come up against heavy criticism

Brown says, "He announced Hokai Rangi back in 2019. He's had two years to implement this strategy and now all he's saying is Corrections needs to implement Hokai Rangi."

Despite strong criticism, Davis believes he is still the man for the job.

Some of the changes Davis expects include:

* training for frontline custodial staff;

* an external team bought in to review the complaints process;

* Corrections to review parts of the Prison Operations Manual; and

* a detailed plan outlining how it will address systemic issues raised about Auckland Women's Prison with a staff member from the Chief Inspector's Office allocated to oversee implementation for 12 months.

"I expect Corrections and, in particular, its leadership to act urgently to make these changes," Davis said.