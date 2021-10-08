High school students to receive extra NCEA credits

Students working to maintain their NZQA qualifications in the wake of a global pandemic are being given a helping hand.

Students in Auckland are now entitled to one extra credit for every four they earn in NCEA.

NZQA deputy chief executive Andrea Gray says this is part of their continuing efforts to help akonga succeed despite their education being severely interrupted by the pandemic.

“We are continuing to work with schools so that they will be successful,” Gray says.

“The extra credit is not associated with any specific subject but it will be adjusted on their record of achievement.”

Requirements to achieve University Entrance and excellence endorsements will also be lowered for those students. Students outside of Tāmaki are also eligible for one extra credit for every five they earn capped at a lower rate.