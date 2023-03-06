High Seas Treaty brings new hope to protecting the oceans

The open oceans are one step closer to protection after the UN adopted the High Seas Treaty. photo/Anderson Mancini from Sao Paulo, Brazil - Open Ocean, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64176298

Foreign Affairs, Minister Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity.

It's part of the UN's move to protect 30% of the planet's waters and land for conservation. The new High Seas Treaty commits to creating a global network of marine protected areas covering 30% of oceans by 2030. The agreement was reached on Sunday afternoon New Zealand time, after 38 hours of talks, at UN headquarters in New York.

Mahuta says, “More than 20 years ago we revealed that we wanted a plan for us to better our oceans and its natural environment. We have arrived at that point and furthermore, this is a big issue for the whole of the Pacific.

20 years to negotiate

Nearly two-thirds of the world's oceans lie outside any country's national jurisdiction or control. The area contains an exceptional level of biodiversity that is increasingly under pressure from human activity. It's taken 20 years to negotiate and agree on how it should be protected.

Mahuta also says, “Because of the enormity of everything going on currently, some of the issues have been scientific and assessing the richness of different oceans. And the overall concern for effects of climate change and the different effects to the ocean’s environment.”

The new agreement will help to protect biodiversity in the high seas by enabling the international community to establish marine protected areas. It's also crucial to the health of the planet, setting clear procedures for assessing the environmental impacts of activities.

'New minister must show leadership'

Green Party spokesperson for oceans and fisheries, Eugenie Sage says it is a historic development: "This is a historic day for global ocean conservation. But with the health of the oceans around Aotearoa declining at an alarming rate, the government has shown itself to be completely out of step with global progress. The new Oceans and Fisheries Minister, Stuart Nash, must now show leadership and commit to protecting 30 per cent of Aotearoa’s oceans by 2030."

The treaty helps the United Nations pledge to protect 30% of the planet's waters and land, for conservation. Mahuta says this reinforces Aotearoa's own connection to the ocean as a fundamental part of what makes New Zealanders.