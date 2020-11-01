Highlights: ABs "ecstatic" after record-breaking thumping of Wallabies

The All Blacks blew Australia off the park last night with a record-breaking 43-5 win in the third Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said the team were "ecstatic" with the win. "We're ecstatic and they'll be dejected and that's test rugby isn't it."

Foster said fear of the threat posed by the Wallabies motivated the team and made the victory even sweeter.

"We saw in Wellington a really really tough Wallaby team, and we saw that at Eden Park too and we saw it again today. But it probably wasn't long enough for their liking, we were able to subdue it when we needed to.

"The only reason you really enjoy winning trophies like this is because you've got a fear factor for the opposition and we legitimately have that."

Wallabies head coach David Rennie simply said, “We're gutted about the result."

"You've got to give them credit, I thought they were really sharp, really clinical, the skill set was outstanding in those conditions," he said.

"I thought they were really top-notch and we were a long way off it tonight and that's reflected in the score."

Rennie said there was a "gulf" between the performances of the two teams.

“We're five to six weeks into a four-year campaign,” Rennie said in an effort to restore Wallaby supporters confidence. "All I can say is we're going to keep working hard, we think we've got some good kids coming through. We need to respond immediately and the plan is you'll see that next week."

Australia must win the next game to keep the series alive.

The All Blacks will play Australia next Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Kick-off is at 9:45pm.