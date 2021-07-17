Highlights: All Blacks blitz Fiji in second test

Credit / Sky Sports

New Zealand beat Fiji 60-13 in a much-improved performance in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 fans in Hamilton on Saturday in the All Blacks 600th test match.

In the lead up to the game, Fiji rugby coach Vern Cotter said he wanted his team to improve at set piece and play a more disciplined game in an effort to raise the bar in the second test against the All Blacks.

The Flying Fijians gave the All Blacks a wake-up call in an impressive performance in the first test in Dunedin last weekend, won by New Zealand 57-23 after a narrow 21-11 halftime lead.

“We’re happy with the effort but there are certain parts that wasn’t quite polished well, which is understandable because we haven’t played together and it was our first test match for this year,” Cotter told Fijirugby.com.

Highlights: All Blacks v Fiji (2nd Test, Hamilton 2021). Source / All Blacks (YouTube)

Cotter said Fiji needed to work at stretching the All Blacks' defence and avoid letting in "soft tries" from line-out drives.

“Once again, we need to get better at that, and set piece is something we’re looking to build up on, we’re winning line-outs and we need to defend line-outs."

He said Fiji would adapt their game to the wet weather conditions in Hamilton.

“Last week, we were able to counter attack and use the ball, and they’ll need to be more strategic within these areas when playing in different conditions.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster told media the ABs were not surprised by Fiji's performance and it was still early days in his team's preparations for the season.

"People expect perfection and it certainly wasn't but it is test two of the year.

"I reckon we took some really good steps up from the week before and against an opposition that probably didn't surprise us in terms of their intensity but probably surprised a lot of people in terms of what they thought Fiji were going to bring."

Kick-off is at 7.05pm.

All Blacks: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Nepo Laulala 4. Scott Barrett 5. Samuel Whitelock (c) 6. Akira Ioane 7. Ardie Savea 8. Luke Jacobson 9. Aaron Smith 10. Richie Mo’unga 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Will Jordan 15. Damian McKenzie.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (new cap) 17. Ethan de Groot 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Brodie Retallick 20. Shannon Frizell 21. Brad Weber 22. Beauden Barrett 23. Rieko Ioane.

Fiji: 1.Peni Ravai, 2. Samuel Matavesi, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Leone Nakarawa (C), 6. Johnny Dyer, 7. Mesulame Kunavula, 8. Peceli Yato, 9. Frank Lomani, 10. Ben Volavola, 11. Nemani Nadolo, 12. Eneriko Buliruarua, 13. Waisea Nayacalevu, 14. Setareki Tuicuvu, 15. Kini Murimurivalu.

Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Leeroy Atalifo, 19. Albert Tuisue, 20. Kitione Kamikamica, 21. Moses Sorovi, 22. Teti Tela, 23. Manasa Mataele.