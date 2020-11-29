Highlights: 'A better way to finish' - ABs shut out Pumas in return match

All Blacks celebrations after replacement fullback Will Jordan scores a superb intercept try. Source / Sky Sports

Argentina 0, New Zealand 38

The All Blacks are a far happier team than they were a fortnight ago after they thumped the Pumas in their final test match of the year Saturday night in Australia.

New Zealand won 38-0, scoring five unanswered tries, including a double to Will Jordan who came off the bench to score his first tries for the ABs.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said the result was "a better way to finish".

"For us, there will still be a few niggly hurt moments, particularly the loss to Argentina, but at least we had a chance to fix it."The ABs

Foster attributed Argentina's loss in large part to their tough match schedule and the All Blacks own loss to the Pumas to similar factors.

"It's been an immensely difficult year for everyone, so this is not about the All Blacks, this is everyone. I feel for Argentina, they've been over here a long time," he said.

"Maybe a fortnight ago you saw us, we'd just played our firth test in six weeks, and it was tough. You saw Argentina play their third test in three weeks and it's tough."

"There's been a lot of challenges for all the teams and it's great that rugby's been played."

All Blacks 38 (Will Jordan 2, Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Patrick Tuipulotu tries; Richie Mo’unga 5 con, pen) Pumas 0.

HT: 10-0