Highlights: Blues and Crusaders score impressive victories

Credit / Sky Sport

The Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders have both scored away wins over their respective Otago Highlanders and Waikato Chiefs super rugby pacific rivals.

The Blues held off a late charge from the Highlanders 32-25 in Dunedin on Saturday, after the Aucklanders led 18-6 at halftime, and in the process recorded back-to-back victories over the Otago side following their win in Auckland (32-20) two weeks ago. The Highlanders’ loss leaves them bottom of the 12 team table, which includes the Australian and Moana Pasifika sides, on two points after five games. The Blues sit sixth, on 13 points having played four.

In Hamilton, the Crusaders bounced back in fashion from their narrow (21-24) loss to the Chiefs in the South Island a fortnight ago to score an emphatic 34-19 victory. At halftime, the Crusaders held a slim 15-12 margin over Waikato. The victory was the Crusaders fourth win in five games and puts them third, behind the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds. The Chiefs are fifth.

On Friday, Moana Pasifika made history with a golden point win over the Hurricanes in Auckland, for their first-ever super rugby victory.

Blues 32 (Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Hoskins Sotutu, Stephen Perofeta tries; Barrett con, 2 pens Stephen Perofeta 2 cons). Highlanders 25 (Sam Gilbert 2, Daniel Lienert-Brown tries; Mitchell Hunt 2 cons, 2 pens). HT: 18-6

Crusaders 34 (Cullen Grace, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Codie Taylor tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 cons, pen). Chiefs 19 (Alex Nankivell 2, Cortez Ratima tries; Bryn Gatland 2 cons). HT: 15-12