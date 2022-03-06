Highlights: Blues beat Chiefs with last gasp converted try

By Kelvin McDonald

The Auckland Blues have come from behind to beat the Waikato Chiefs 24-22 in a tightly contested Super Rugby Pacific match at Eden Park on Saturday evening, with the Chiefs missing a penalty attempt with time up on the clock that would have sealed the game for the visitors.

The Chiefs led 12-10 at halftime, two tries to one, after fine tries to Brad Weber playing his 100th game and Etene Nanai-Seturo, and Caleb Clarke pulling one back for the Blues.

Hoskins Sotutu put the Blues ahead with a try after the break from a charge down, but Webber got the Chiefs back in front with a second try soon after and a subsequent penalty kick by Bryn Gatland saw Waikato lead 22-17 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

But the Blues were not done, with winger Mark Telea touching down in the corner after a superb set up by fullback Stephen Perofeta running from deep and a sensational sideline conversion by the number 15.  

With time up on the clock, Gatland had one last chance to win it for the Chiefs but the ball drifted wide of the upright.

