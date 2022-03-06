Highlights: Blues beat Chiefs with last gasp converted try

The Auckland Blues have come from behind to beat the Waikato Chiefs 24-22 in a tightly contested Super Rugby Pacific match at Eden Park on Saturday evening, with the Chiefs missing a penalty attempt with time up on the clock that would have sealed the game for the visitors.

The Chiefs led 12-10 at halftime, two tries to one, after fine tries to Brad Weber playing his 100th game and Etene Nanai-Seturo, and Caleb Clarke pulling one back for the Blues.

No better way for Weber to start his 100th!



Catch all the action on Sky Sport now 🔥



🎥 @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/aIqi1uVm2G — Gallagher Chiefs (@ChiefsRugby) March 5, 2022

Hoskins Sotutu put the Blues ahead with a try after the break from a charge down, but Webber got the Chiefs back in front with a second try soon after and a subsequent penalty kick by Bryn Gatland saw Waikato lead 22-17 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

But the Blues were not done, with winger Mark Telea touching down in the corner after a superb set up by fullback Stephen Perofeta running from deep and a sensational sideline conversion by the number 15.

Ice in his veins 🥶🥶🥶



Stephen Perofeta is too cold 🧊



🎥: @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/26IgEzcoBJ — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) March 5, 2022

With time up on the clock, Gatland had one last chance to win it for the Chiefs but the ball drifted wide of the upright.

Highlights