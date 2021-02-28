Highlights: Blues make second-half come back to blow aside Hurricanes

The Blues played an exciting second game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season as they toppled the Hurricanes on their home patch at the Cake Tin on Saturday night.

The night began with Ardie Savea walking out with his brother Julian and two tamariki in celebration of his 100th game for the Canes.

The game got away to an action-packed start with both teams dotting down for tries with five minutes barely on the clock.

However, it was the Hurricanes who had the better of the first half with Jordie Barrett slotting a penalty goal from 50 metres, followed by another from 45 metres out, to take the Canes into the break 11-7 ahead.

The Auckland side bounced back in the second half, powering through the Hurricanes' defence to touch down for three tries to the Canes' one.

A standout was Rico Ioane's stunning 60-metre try. After that, it was effectively 'game over'. The Blues taking the honours, 31-16.

Hurricanes 16 (Asafo Aumua 2 tries; Jordie Barrett 2 pen) Blues 31 (Dalton Papalii, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane tries; Otere Black 4 con, pen).