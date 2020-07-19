Highlights: Canes and Blues play out a blinder

The Hurricanes and Blues played out a blinder Saturday night in Wellington, with the home side going down to the wire to scratch out a superb 29-27 victory.

Hurricane Jordie Barrett's sideline conversion of forward Asafo Aumua try five minutes from time was the difference in the end.

But for much of the match, there was little to separate the teams with the score see-sawing between them.

The teams went into halftime with the score locked up at 15 apiece.

This came off the back of a scorcher of an opening try to Hurricane second-five Ngani Laumape who burnt Beauden Barrett out wide, before the Blues fullback got one back a short time later selling an inside dummy to slice open the Canes and run in a try down the middle.

Not to be left out, the forwards then traded blows with the Blues' Dalton Papalii forcing down from a drive from a line out win, only for loose-forward Reed Prinsep to power over in the corner for the Canes after they did a similar thing down the other end.

The Hurricanes held on to the momentum after the restart going in front after Dane Coles ran into a hole five metres out to go in under the posts. The Blues replied with tries to Akira Ioane and Kurt Eklund after powerful forward efforts.

But it was Asafo Aumua's try and that Jordie Barrett conversion that ultimately undid the Blues at the final whistle.

Hurricanes 29 (Ngani Laumape, Reed Prinsep, Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua tries; Jordie Barrett 3 cons, pen)

Blues 27 (Beauden Barrett, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Kurt Eklund tries; Otere Black con, pen, Barrett con)

Halftime 15-15