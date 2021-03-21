Highlights: Chiefly win over Canes as Waikato side snap losing streak

Credit / Sky Sports

The Chiefs made one of the standout super rugby come-backs away to the Hurricanes on Saturday night to finally snap their 11-game losing streak.

Down 26-7 at half-time and four tries to one, the Chiefs came out all guns blazing after the break to startle the Canes and pile on 28 second-half points. In reply, the Canes could only muster a single Jordie Barrett penalty kick.

Amongst the most exciting of the Chiefs' four second-half tries was a counter-attacking movement started by fullback Damian McKenzie and finished off by halfback Brad Weber.

The Chiefs are at home to the Blues next weekend while the Hurricanes are away to the Highlanders.

This afternoon the unbeaten Blues and Crusaders meet at Eden Park to decide who will lead the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition going into next week's round five games.

Chiefs 35 (Kaleb Trask, Chase Tiatia, Brad Weber, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Luke Jacobson tries; Damian McKenzie 5 cons)

Hurricanes 29 (Salesi Rayasi 2, Luke Campbell, Ricky Riccitelli tries; Jordie Barrett 3 cons, pen)

HT: 7-26