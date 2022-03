Credit / Sky Sport

Chiefs Manawa prop Angel Mulu can claim the honour of scoring the first try in the inaugural women's Super Rugby Aupiki competition against Matutū at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton last night.

Mulu's historic try from a concerted forward effort on Matutū's goal line came seven minutes into the game after the video referee confirmed the five-pointer.

Manawa beat Matutū, whose squad is made up predominantly of Canterbury players, 17-15, after leading 17-10 at halftime.