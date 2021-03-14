Highlights: Crusaders unstoppable, Chiefs suffer another punishing defeat

The Crusaders kept on their winning roll and the Chiefs went down again, 39-17, in Christchurch on Saturday night.

With last night's loss, the Chiefs equalled the longest losing streak for a New Zealand Super Rugby team (11 consecutive defeats) set by the HIghlanders in 2011.

The Chiefs got off to the perfect start with a brilliant try to Damien Mckenzie in the first two minutes but the going got steadily tougher as the Crusaders began to hit their straps.

Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga’anuku set the game alight in the 15th minute with a stunning acrobatic try in the corner that will go down as a contender for try of the season.

The Crusaders went into the break leading the Chiefs 11-10.

The second half took a nose-dive for the Chiefs as Captain Brad Webber was controversially yellow-carded shortly after the restart, conceding a penalty try.

The Chiefs did their best to push back but could not stop the force of the Crusaders as they scored three further tries to the Chiefs' one.

First, Crusaders fullback Will Jordan split open the Chiefs defence from an inside pass by Mo’unga, then No.8 Whetukamokamo Douglas powered over from a Crusaders attack. Mitchell Dunshea standing out wide, dotted down for the Crusaders' fifth of the night.

The Cheifs scored a consolation try to winger Etene Nanai-Seturo to have the last word but by then the game was well and truly gone.

The Crusaders are away to the Blues next week at Eden Park, while the Chiefs face the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Crusaders 39 (Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea tries; Richie Mo’unga 3 con, 2 pen, Fergus Burke con) Chiefs 17 (Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; McKenzie 2 con, pen)

HT: 11-10 Crusaders