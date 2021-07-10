Highlights: Dane Coles achieves All Blacks first with four tries in second half

Dane Coles came off the bench to score four times in the All Blacks 57-23 win over Fiji in Saturday night's test match in Dunedin.

All Blacks captain Aaron Smith, unsurprised by Coles' reaction to his outstanding match, said he would get a ribbing from the boys later on.

"He doesn't like the limelight but he always loves getting a try and a meat pie," said Smith.

The All Blacks hooker, playing his 75th test match, absolutely dominated from the moment he stepped foot on the field scoring four tries in the second half - a first for an All Blacks forward.

Despite his record-breaking form, Ngāti Porou's Coles still managed to play down his efforts, saying "I was just hanging on the back of a drive, bro. I just sat on the back and got a few tries."

"He did really well tonight and to get that fourth one was all down to hustle and effort, so good on him," said Smith.

Even coach Ian Foster gave Coles a bit of stick for his efforts saying if he had brought him on earlier he would have scored five tries.

Although the All Blacks thrashed Fiji on the scoreboard, they know there is a lot of work to be done before they take on Fiji again at Hamilton next Saturday.

All Blacks 57 (Jordie Barrett, David Havili (2), George Bridge, Dane Coles (4), Will Jordan tries, Beauden Barrett 6 cons) Fiji 23 (Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula tries, penalty try, Ben Volavola 2 pens). HT: 21-11