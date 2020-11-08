Highlights: Foster proud of ABs effort despite 'exciting win' for Wallabies

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and coach Ian Foster at the after-match press conference in Brisbane. Source / Sky Sport

Wallabies 24, All Blacks 22

All Blacks coach Ian Foster began his post-match press conference in Brisbane last night with a wry smile and the acknowledgement, "A lot's changed in seven days."

Last week, the All Blacks achieved a record-breaking 43-5 win over the Wallabies but nothing like it this weekend.

"It's a clear example of why you never underestimate a team that's hungry and wants to succeed," Foster said of the 24-22 defeat.

With two red cards in the game for high tackles - one each team - Foster said that was not the reason they lost.

"To be fair, the way the game went both teams got dealt with the same cards."

He said the game was not a great watch, although he recognised the effort the All Blacks put in to try and win it, scoring a converted try toward the end.

"As a rugby spectacle, it was disappointing. As a result for Australia and the Wallabies, it was immensely exciting," Foster said.

"I was really proud of our effort, we played with a lot of passion at times. We certainly applied a lot of pressure but we just couldn't break them the way that we wanted to. And they hung in there and then the momentum swung around a bit with some other cards."

"We expect them to get better and better," he said of the Wallabies.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane did not regard the sending offs as a factor either, "When I think of the game as a whole, it just reminds me of test match rugby. It doesn't matter if there's 15 players on each side, or it gets down to 14-13, 14-14.

"The game's based off building pressure, playing smart, intensity and accuracy and look I didn't think we were quite smart enough when we got down," he said.

"We brought the intensity but we lacked a bit of the accuracy and those are the things that hurt us."

Wallabies coach David Rennie was pleased with the victory but cautioned against getting carried away.

"Obviously, we're just wrapped to win," he said.

"We knew we were better than last week and the great thing is we only had to wait seven days for redemption."

Rennie said there was still a lot of hard work to do to improve the Australian side.

"You don't win the Bledisloe Cup by winning one and drawing one. What it tells us is if we work hard enough for each other we can get results against anyone."

"(We're) excited by where we can take this team but we're not going to get carried away."