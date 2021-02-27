Highlights: Highlanders lay down challenge to Crusaders in Super Rugby opener

Photo / Getty Images

Highlanders 13

Crusaders 26

With only a point separating the southern rivals shortly after the half-time break, the visiting Crusaders team have gone on to run out 13-point winners over the Highlanders in Friday night's opening game of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa season at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The Highlanders led the way, performing the haka 'Hautoa Kia Toa' for the first time in front of their home crowd to get the new season underway.

The Crusaders' four tries to two victory is their sixth straight win over the Highlanders, who last beat the Canterbury side almost three years ago.

Video / All Blacks (YouTube)

Saturday night's game has the Hurricanes going up against the Blues in Wellington, with kick-off at 7.05 pm. The last time the two sides met, the Hurricanes defeated the Blues, 29-27.

The Chiefs have the round one bye.

Highlanders 13 (Shannon Frizell, Connor Garden-Bachop tries; Mitchell Hunt pen). Crusaders 26 (Codie Taylor, Bryn Hall, Sevu Reece, Brodie McAlister tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 cons)

HT: 14-10