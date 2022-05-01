Highlights: Johnson kicks golden-point winner to sink Raiders

Credit / nrl.com-Sky Sports

Warriors' star Shaun Johnson has brought the magic once again gliding a field goal through the uprights for a 21-20 golden-point victory over the Canberra Raiders to spark celebrations amongst home fans in Redcliffe on Saturday.

It was just three short weeks ago that Johnson had those same fans leaping for joy when he sent a 'wobbly' golden time kick over the crossbar to push aside the Cowboys 25-24.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day he got the part right that he had to get right," Warriors coach Nathan Brown told media after the game.

"He's done that twice for us now. He's been one of our standout players in the games he's played and that we've won. Two of them we won, he got the play right we couldn't get right last year. We had five goes for five misses last year to win games with field goals.

"This year, he's two and two. Someone's got to do it, and Shaun's done it for us."

While last night's win will not easily erase the memory of Anzac's 70-point horror show against Melbourne, it is a welcome turnaround from back-to-back losses to the Storm and Roosters.

"The second half last week obviously wasn't a great night for anyone that's got anything to do with the Warriors, whether you're coach, player, fan, administrator, whatever it is. It was a bad period."

However, against the Raiders, Brown said "we showed a bit of fight and resilience" in the second half, even though he said his team did not play that great.

"We didn't let them score in the second half and ultimately that's what let us win."

The Warriors are currently 10th, with two games left to play in the round.

Their next game is against the Sharks in Sydney on Sunday.

Warriors 21 (Adam Pompey, Viliami Vailea, Euan Aitken tries; Reece Walsh 4 goals, Shaun Johnson field goal) Raiders 20 (Matthew Timoko, Hudson Young, Jack Wighton tries; Brad Schneider 4 goals) HT: 12-20.