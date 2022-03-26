Highlights: Moana Pasifika score famous golden point victory over Canes

Credit / Sky Sport

History was made with Moana Pasifika's golden point victory over the Wellington Hurricanes at Mt Smart Stadium in Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday evening.

The 24-19 Moana Pasifika win, after the scores were tied 19-all after regular time, was the team's first-ever super rugby victory - and came after a 47-point thumping by the Waikato Chiefs last week.

Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu summed up just what the victory meant to Pasifika rugby.

“The giants that went before us, that was for them and our fans, Kepu said.

Moana Pasifika 24 (Henry Time-Stowers, Levi Aumua, Solomone Funaki, Danny Toala tries; Christian Leali'ifano 2 cons)

Hurricanes 19 (Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Alex Fidow tries; Barrett con, Aiden Morgan con)

HT: 7-7

