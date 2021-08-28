Highlights: 'Summed our season up' - Warriors coach Nathan Brown after Canberra Raiders defeat

Credit / nrl.com

The Warriors threw away a 16-point lead against the Canberra Raiders to lose 16-28 in a game they really should have won on Friday night in Queensland. It is the second week in a row the Warriors have lost a tight finish, ending their late charge for the finals.

"Disappointing obviously, probably summed up our season," Warriors coach Nathan Brown told media after the game.

"As has been the case this year, with three or four minutes to go the scores level and we have a shot at a field goal and we never seem to be able to get them," he said.

"It probably wasn't the right play because we were 40 out. An experienced team probably would have put the ball high into the corner and tried to defend the set.

"But yeah, we've got a bit of work to do yet. Not commitment-wise, we've just got a bit of work to do in key parts of games."

Warriors 16 (Sean O’Sullivan, Rocco Berry, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Hudson Young tries; Reece Walsh 2 goals). Raiders 28 (Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Sebastian Kris, Jordan Rapana, Hudson Young tries; Rapana 4 goals) HT: 16-6.