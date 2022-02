Credit / NRL

The Warriors raced away from the Storm in the second half of their pre-season opener for a comfortable 30-18 victory in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Aotearoa side trailed 12-0 early but managed to regroup to lead going into the break, and in the second half ran in three tries in the final minutes to seal the win.

The Warriors next take on the Gold Coast Titans at the New Zealand team's 'home' base of Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, on Saturday.

Match Highlights