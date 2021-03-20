Highlights: Warriors undone by late try to Knights

Source / NRL.com

After getting back in front with only minutes left to go in the game, the Warriors were undone by a touch of brilliance by the Newcastle Knights, losing 16-20 courtesy of a late try in Friday night's game at Central Coast Stadium.

Newcastle centre Bradman Best was the undoing of the Warriors, brushing off one tackle with five minutes left on the clock to get the ball away in a second tackle to winger Hymel Hunt who clinched the game for the Knights.

"As a whole, there wasn't a huge amount in the game," Warriors coach Nathan Brown said post-match. "We just weren't quite good enough at the end of the day."

"It was three tries apiece so that's an indication it was a tight one," he said.

WATCH Match Highlights: Warriors v Knights. Source / NRL.com

Brown said the Warriors got the game wrong at the start and had to work to turn it around in the second half.

"I thought they were just a bit keener to the punch in the first half than we were," he said. "The second half certainly I thought we were a little bit better than them."

"We did well then to work our way back and get to the front, we just weren't quite good enough to quite get the job done."

The Warriors coach felt there were positives the team could take away from the game, however.

"We're still learning about each other but the guys should get some belief that there's a footie team in us somewhere there," Brown said.

"We've still got a bit of work to do on combinations and learn about each other but the Knights they're I think a top-eight team.

"I think we're all expecting them to be there at the end of this year, their squad's improved on last year and we went three tries all with them.

"We feel we got a fair bit of upside in this. You know, we're all new to each other," he said.

The Warriors are away to the Canberra Raiders next Saturday.

Knights 20 (Hymel Hunt 2, Jayden Brailey tries; Mitchell Barnett 3 cons, pen).

Warriors 16 (Ben Murdoch-Masila, Adam Pompey, Ken Maumalo tries; Kodi Nikorima 2 cons).

HT: 8-6