Highlights of this week's Ratana celebrations

This week's celebrations at Ratana Pā have seen the church's faithful travel from near and far to mark the birthday of Tahu Pōtiki Wiremu Ratana. As well, iwi and whānau Māori have all made their way to Ratana to pay tribute to the spiritual leader.

Among the many gathered there, have been the Kiingitanga, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and many of the country's leading Māori and non-Māori dignitaries and politicians.

Te Ao has this wrap of the main highlights and take-aways from this year's celebrations.