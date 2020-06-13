Hiku scores hat-trick leading to Warriors win over Cowboys

Despite losing their last game to the Panthers, Warriors come back even better in their win against the Cowboys last night at Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales.

The Warriors, beating the Cowboys 36-27, had an outstanding matchup, with centre Peta Hiku scoring a hat-trick.

Hiku has returned to the pitch following a rib injury so it was uncertain how he would perform. It was Hiku's defensive hiccup that gave the Cowboys their second try, stifling the centre's confidence. However, redemption came when he dotted the line three times in what would turn out to be an exciting win for the Warriors.

It was also an impressive game for fullback Kodi Nikorima who kicked a penalty goal to give the Warriors the lead with 17-12 coming out of the first half. Nikorima also gave the match highlight by setting up wing Adam Pompey with a try pushing further ahead in the second.

This game has set a precedence for the Warriors' future, but only time will tell if they can keep up the momentum.

The squad is set to play the Rabbitohs in Round 6 next Friday 19 June.