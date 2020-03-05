'Hilarious' theatre production about Māori and Indigenous Australian wedding

An Indigenous Australian theatre company and a Māori theatre company have come together for the first time to create a hilarious new production, Black Ties.

The story is centred around the wedding day of a Māori corporate hotshot Hera and an Indigenous Australian consultancy entrepreneur Kane, and the drama created between their two families.

Director and writer Tainui Tukiwaho says it is “a hilarious and heart-warming immersive theatre experience where viewers are the guest of honour on the big day.

"It's about how much fun our people have in the face of adversity," he says.

WATCH the trailer for Black Ties. Source/Auckland Festival (YouTube)

The show highlights issues around love.

The bride, Hera, is played by Māori actress Tuakoi Ohia, who has also starred on the television series Ahikāroa.

The groom, Kane, is played by Indigenous Australian actor Mark Coles Smith.

During the production, the biggest mob of aunties, uncles and cousins from both sides of the ditch get worked up for the biggest, brownest wedding ever.

The production also includes a live band of party favourites and wedding classics.

Black Ties will showcase in Wellington this week before coming to Auckland.