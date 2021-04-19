Hinonga Rimurimu - teaching the many benefits of seaweed

Most people consider it just algae that grows wildly on the beach.

However, a group of volunteers from Te Aho Tū Roa are now teaching about the benefits of rimurimu, or seaweed.

In partnership with Mountains to the Sea Wellington, Hinonga Rimurimu runs a hands-on practical programme with rangatahi in Wellington, sharing this important knowledge.

Poutautoko Te Atawhai Kumar says there are over 350 different species of seaweed in the region that most people are not aware of.

“He kai ēnei – most of these we can eat,” she says.

“Throughout the project, we certainly had an opportunity to engage with kai and cook rimurimu, harvest it and take it back to kura and share our knowledge with the community.”

Kumar says seaweed can even be used as an alternative to plastic packaging.

“We see it overseas - people are using rimurimu to make furniture, clothing, and fertiliser and, most importantly, how it’s being used to mitigate climate change.”