Hipango to chase Te Tai Hauāuru nomination for National

National list MP Harete Hipango says she will withdraw from the selection process for the Whanganui electorate in order to pursue selection as National’s candidate for the Māori seat of Te Tai Hauāuru.

“While I am proud to have represented Whanganui as its local MP from 2017 to 2020, I have decided to explore this new opportunity to continue to represent my community as a member of the National team."

Hipango lost the Whanganui seat to Labour's Steph Lewis in 2020 by more than 8,000 votes and initially missed out on re-election altogether being too low on the list. She re-entered Parliament in 2021 after the resignation of Nick Smith.

National has not stood candidates in the Māori electorates since 2005 under the leadership of Don Brash.

“I commend Christopher Luxon and the National Party for taking the step to set up another Māori seat structure. I believe the time is right for the National Party to realise the value of the Māori seats to engage Māori voters and help to grow National’s share of the party vote.

“As a two-term sitting MP, I’m cognisant of the National Party’s revival of a history within the Māori seats dating back to the days of Sir Apirana Ngata, Sir James Carroll and Sir Peter Buck."

The trio of legendary Māori politicians were long-time members of the Liberal Party that pre-dated the National Party in 1936. While Ngata served two terms in the National Party from 1936 to 1943, Carroll and Buck did not, having left Parliament in 1914 and 1911 respectively.

Hipango will challenge for the Tai Hauāuru seat recently vacated by Speaker of the House, Labour's Adrian Rūrawhe, who has chosen not to recontest the seat and instead campaign solely on the list. She will face Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngārewa-Packer while it is expected Labour list MP Soraya Peke-Mason will seek that party's nomination.

“I come from the Hipango Rangatira (chieftain) line of Whanganui at Putiki where founding Māori Party leader and former Te Tai Hauāuru MP Dame Tariana Turia also grew up. We share whakapapa and whanaungatanga.

“I am very much looking forward to an opportunity to seek the National Party’s nomination in Te Tai Hauāuru to continue the work of the Māori MPs and leaders who have gone before me,” Hipango says.