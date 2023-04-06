Hirini taking sabbatical ahead of 2024 Olympics

Sarah Hirini will head to Japan in the hopes of staying fresh ahead of a busy 2024 for the Black Ferns Sevens.

The Black Ferns Sevens captain will take a short-term sabbatical in Japan at the completion of the HSBC World Series to play in the Taiyo Seimei Women’s Sevens Series 2023 for Mie PEARLS.

Hirini (Ngāti Kahungunu) will complete the HSBC World Series with the Black Ferns Sevens in Toulouse before moving to the Yokkaichi-based club.

“I am stoked to be able to have the opportunity to head over to Japan and play for the MIE PEARLS. Japan is an amazing country, from their culture to their people it will be an incredible experience and one which my husband, Connor, and I are exceptionally grateful for.

“This would not be possible without the support from Cory, my sevens sisters and New Zealand Rugby and for that, I am incredibly thankful.

“Playing abroad will allow me to continue to grow as a player, experience a new playing environment, and different coaching style and refresh ahead of an exciting year with the Black Ferns Sevens.”

Hirini will return to New Zealand at the end of the contract to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games where the Black Ferns Sevens.

The 30-year-old signed her first contract with New Zealand Rugby 10 years ago, and in that time has won a number of accolades, including two 15's World Cup titles with the Black Ferns, gold and silver Olympic medals, gold and bronze Commonwealth Games medals and 2 World Cup victories with the Sevens side. Hirini became the first woman to win the Tom French Cup for Māori Rugby Player of the Year, an award she has won twice.

Hirini becomes the first woman player to be given a sabbatical by New Zealand Rugby, similar to previous arrangements with the likes of Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Richie McCaw

Black Ferns Sevens Head Coach Cory Sweeney said it would be a great experience for Hirini ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Sarah is invaluable to our team’s success, both on and off the field. She dedicates a huge amount of time to the Black Ferns Sevens jersey. This opportunity allows her to reset and refresh, through experiencing a new team environment and culture, which will be a great thing for her and the team ahead of our Olympic campaign.”