Historic agreement for NRL Women

The future of the NRLW looks to be secure after the game's administrators and players union reached an agreement in principle today.

The two parties have been locked in negotiations since last year leaving the game's leading female players unsigned and uncertain about their immediate future.

However, the latest agreement will see the NRLW secured for the next five years.

The key terms include policies relating to pregnancy and parental arrangements incorporating support for pregnant players and leave provisions, alongside support for primary carers and parents of infants up to 24 months.

Speaking to teaomāori.news two weeks ago, Paramatta Eels star Kennedy Cherrington (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Tūhoe) said for many of the players the contention wasn't about the salaries but contract security and employment conditions. That looks to have been settled now.

Women's game prioritised

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the NRL has worked extremely hard on a range of player benefits and other progressive aspects of the agreement including an allowance for private health insurance along with 12 months contracts and the opportunity for players to sign multi-year contracts from 2023.

“The Australian Rugby League Commission is adamant that investment in the women’s game be prioritised at every level and the finalisation of terms for the elite NRLW is just one aspect of that commitment,” Mr Abdo said.

“The proposed investment of $118 million across the five-year cycle at the elite level factors in future growth of the competition and is also supported by significant investment in pathways and grassroots participation as part of an overall strategy for women’s rugby league development."

Players Association chief executive Clint Newton said this in-principle agreement on key financial terms recognises the dedication of players to the NRLW competition.

“We recognise players' incredible contribution in playing the fastest and toughest sport in the world. Agreeing to these financial terms will give NRLW players financial certainty and security ahead of signing contracts for the 2023 NRLW season and beyond.

Season length grows

"Although this is not a final agreement and several significant terms are yet to be agreed, this is a big step toward securing their first-ever CBA.

“This is great progress for current and future players in agreeing to key financial terms and will lay the strong foundations which will allow our game to attract and retain the best talent in Australia and abroad.

The agreement will allow clubs to have a top-24 squad list with funding for investment in four development players for the NRLW, while the salary cap will also rise substantially from $350,000 last year to $900,000 in 2023 and ultimately to more than $1.5m in 2027.

The NRLW minimum wage will also increase to $30,000 this year and $50,600 in 2027.

All players will also have access to well-being and education support and access to injury hardship and other player support funds.

The increase in funding and expansion from six teams to 10 will also see the length of the season grow.

The NRLW season will have a total period of 20 weeks in 2023 (nine-round regular season, semi-finals, grand final, seven weeks of pre-season and two weeks of leave), growing to 23 weeks by 2025.