Historic Covid-19 case found on visiting ship

The Ministry of Health is investigating a suspected historical case of Covid-19 detected in a crew member on the IVS Merlion, which is docked in the Port of Tauranga.

The crew member has returned a weak positive Covid-19 test, with a high CT value, that indicates an old infection.

The ministry said it appeared most likely that this crew member had Covid-19 some time ago and was no longer infectious. The IVS Merlion arrived into New Zealand waters on October 15 after departing Indonesia on September 24.

This infection had not been passed on to any other crew member – they have all tested negative and have been on board the vessel for three weeks.

Additionally, no crew members had come ashore, so the ministry said there was low risk of transmission to the New Zealand community.

No shore leave

As a precautionary approach the crew member under investigation had been isolated and had had a repeat Covid-19 test as well as a blood test.

All crew members are being treated as close contacts until the case investigation is complete.

Until this investigation is concluded, no crew members are allowed to leave the vessel.

The health staff and other port staff, who had minimal contact with the crew, have all been informed and no further action was deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, the ministry also says test results of close contacts of a case reported yesterday were negative.

Yesterday it reported that a marine electronics engineer tested positive in the community last week, the first community case in New Zealand since September 24.

Auckland ship visit

“We continue to investigate the source of this man’s infection,” the ministry said. “We believe the most likely source of the man’s infection is a ship he worked on in Auckland - the Sofrana Surville.”

The ship had travelled from Papua New Guinea to the Solomon Islands to Brisbane to Tauranga to Auckland, where eight crew joined it from the Philippines on October 13.

The marine electronics engineer carried out some work on the ship on October 13, wearing PPE while on board. Details of his activities on board the ship are under investigation.

The Sofrana Surville then travelled to Noumea, and it is now on its way to Brisbane.

The ministry said it was working with public health authorities overseas for followup as appropriate under the countries’ protocols and procedures.

“We plan to also test the New Zealand-based crew of another ship that the man worked on prior to this ship. We don’t believe this ship is the source of the infection, as it only operates in New Zealand waters with a New Zealand-based crew but we want to ensure that all avenues of investigation are explored and eliminated

Anchored off Napier

The ship the engineer subsequently worked on in New Plymouth, the Ken Rei, is currently anchored off Napier. All 21 crew members are being regarded as close.

“Everyone involved in the process regarding that ship has been very helpful in ensuring there is no risk posed to the community, and we thank them for their cooperation while we work through our next steps. Crew members are receiving daily health checks.”

Genome sequencing from this case had been completed, and it fitted with the scenario that this case was a “border incursion” case, rather than being a community case of unknown origin.

Results from genome sequencing showed this strain of Covid-19 was not a type previously seen in New Zealand, and it was not linked to any existing New Zealand cases. “Particularly reassuring is that it is not linked to the recent Auckland outbreak or other recent cases.”