Historic day for Black Ferns

For Black Ferns stalwart Ruahei Demant, today is a good day to be alive.

"The spirit is smiling and the heart is happy," she says.

NZ Rugby has announced a new contracting model for Black Ferns players, which will allow 29 players to leave their day jobs and focus on preparing for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

While the pay is not quite on the level of the packages the men's game sees, Demant says it's at least a start, and it enables the women's game in New Zealand to really get to the next level.

"We have a lot of time now to strengthen the mind, and also strengthen our skills."

Building on the professional performance contracts introduced in 2018, the new contracting model confirms Black Ferns players will have a guaranteed increase in their retainer along with assembly fees and a range of other benefits.

Pioneers' sacrifices

After more than a decade in the team juggling work and training commitments, Kendra Cocksedge, Renee Wickliffe, Carla Hohepa, and Eloise Blackwell now find themselves focusing on training and development.

2021 Black Ferns debutantes Ariana Bayler, Alana Bremner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, and Georgia Ponsonby pick up contracts for the first time.

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, who started her rugby career while still in high school, says she understands the sacrifices made by the pioneers of women's rugby in New Zealand for her and her teammates.

"It's more than just a game," she says. "A lot of women have made a big sacrifice for the game. To finally be able to do it every day. Obviously, everyone has been doing it for passion, and for the love of the game."

2020 wasn't a kind year for the Black Ferns. Aside from a dismal campaign in the northern hemisphere, where they didn't win a single game in fixtures against France and England, there were also off-field issues, leading to then-coach Glen Moore resigning.

Lots of lessons

Demant, who plays for Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup, says there was a silver lining to the disastrous tour.

"We went to France and England and lost all our games. But a lot of good came from those losses, a lot of lessons."

This is the first year of Super Rugby for the men's Moana Pacific side, and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u says NZRU should enter a women's Moana Pacific team in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

"100%. Obviously, we have got heaps of development in women's rugby right now in New Zealand, and we are in the right direction."

Demant says the Black Ferns understand that they are role models for all the girls and women who want to follow in their footsteps.

"You can become a credit to your family, your hapū, and your iwi. So that is my word of encouragement to the youth who want to follow in our footsteps."