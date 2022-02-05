Historic flagpole suffers 'serious damage'

Photo / Noel Jones (Wikimedia Commons)

The historic flagpole on Te Maiki Hill in Russell has suffered "serious damage", according to police.

The support structures and the flagpole itself have been damaged and the surrounding area graffitied by "unknown offenders", police said Friday night.

"This area is now unsafe, and has been fenced off while the Department of Conservation works to restore the structure and its surrounds, so it can be safe and enjoyable for the public once more."

Police believe the flagpole was damaged sometime between Sunday 30 January and Monday 31 January.

On their website, DOC added, "Due to vandalism, the flagstaff at Te Maiki/Flagstaff Hill and the immediate area is closed for repair. The track between Titore Way and the Te Maiki carpark is also closed.

"The carpark and sundial remain open to the public, as well as the track between Wellington Street and the Te Maiki Hill carpark."