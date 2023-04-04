History book launches in time for new history curriculum changes

A journal to help support Māori history being taught in schools has been launched.

Te Pouhere Kōrero 10, written by a collective of established Māori historians of the same name, follows the reset of the history curriculum, which is now officially implemented across all New Zealand schools for years one through to 10.

The group was first established in November 1992 during an inaugural hui at Rongopai Marae Waituhi, near Gisborne, with its focus on Māori and Indigenous history.

“The group was about creating a safe space for Māori who were into history to get together and debate, share ideas and that kind of thing,” Waipapa Taumata Rau associate professor and historian group member Dr Aroha Harris (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) says.

She says the book can mean Māori perspective being included is good for anyone learning the history of Aotearoa, no matter what history of the country they learn about.

Not just paper sources

“I think Māori history has a lot to offer in terms of thinking very broadly about sources that aren’t just written on paper – sometimes they’re sung, sometimes they’re artistic, and sometimes there are other kinds of expressions.”

“Māori history encourages us to think about how we belong in a place and how we belong to communities and the relationships with those communities. I think those are all great tools that Māori history can offer to a broad curriculum.”

If there are any teachers whakamā or fearful to teach the new curriculum in whichever region they are in, Harris is encouraging them to seek help from local iwi for resources.

“Just think about the community you’re in if you’re a teacher. Think about who the people are, who the iwi are, and think carefully, deeply, thoroughly about that before embarking on your teaching project.”