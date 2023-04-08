Hit-and-run victim was highly respected Kaitāia kaumātua Billy Pomare

Far North kaumātua Billy Pomare was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run incident near Kaitāia last week, police have confirmed. Photo / NZME

By Myjanne Jensen, NZ Herald

Kaitāia police have confirmed the victim of a recent alleged hit-and-run incident in the Far North was respected Kaitaia kaumātua Billy Pomare.

On March 31, Pomare was walking along State Highway 1 near the Wireless Rd intersection about three kilometres north of Kaitāia’s town centre, when he was involved in what police initially called an alleged hit-and-run accident.

A police spokesperson said Pomare was taken to hospital in critical condition after allegedly being hit by a car about 11.45pm, but died a short time later.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested 48 hours after police first appealed for information on April 3 about the death of a pedestrian.

The woman, who appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on April 6, was charged with failing to report an accident causing death. Kaitāia District Court confirmed the woman had been granted interim name suppression, with no pleas entered.

The woman was remanded on bail, with her next court hearing scheduled for April 27.

Since finding out the news of Pomare’s passing, tributes have poured from the community, thanking him for his service and kind nature.

According to Father Larry Rustia of St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kaitāia, Pomare had served as the chairman of the board of trustees at Pompallier Catholic School for 15 years, a board of trustees member at Kaitāia College and was a member of the Council of Elders at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He had also served as a representative of Te Tai Tokerau to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and as a member of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference’s Māori advisory board.

Far North author and fellow church member Mark O’Rourke Chamberlain said Pomare was a very humble, self-effacing man and a great kauri had fallen with his passing.

“If Billy wasn’t building a house for a family in the Cook Islands, he was renovating one for someone too poor to pay a builder,” O’Rourke Chamberlain said.

“He looked after the grounds of his church and represented the parish at the diocesan and national level.

“He served on the board at Pompallier School and Kaitāia College and was cultural adviser to Internal Affairs, and there were probably other things.

“He was a kind, generous man who could not say no, [who was] always on a mission and in a hurry to get it done.”

Kaitāia College and Pompallier Catholic School posted their condolences to Pomare’s whānau on social media on behalf of their school communities.

“Kua hinga te tōtara o Te Waonui a Tāne. The tōtara in the great forest of Tāne has fallen. Ngā mihi aroha kia koutou te whānau o Billy Pomare,” Kaitāia College posted on its Facebook page said.

“We send our sincere condolences to the whānau at this time. Billy Pomare is a long-serving board member, parent, uncle and friend of Kaitāia College whānau.

“We will share arrangements as they become available on Monday. Moe mai ra Pāpā Billy.”

“It is with very heavy hearts that we inform our community of the passing of Billy Pomare. Bill has been a huge part of our school and parish,” the Pompallier Catholic School post said.

“Our school board of trustees chairperson for the past nine years, long-standing board member of 12 years, parishioner, kaumātua, friend, mentor and support person.

“Bill was a loyal and passionate advocate of education, and particularly Catholic education. He has left a huge void in our kura. We know you will keep Bill, his wife Kathy and children Hermoine and Daniel, and all of his whānau in your prayers.

“We miss you already Bill. Moe mai ra Bill. Rest in love.”

A service was held for Pomare at St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, with upwards of 500 people attending.

It is understood the following day Pomare was buried at his home in Panguru.

Police confirmed their investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing and continued to appeal to the public for assistance.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday to please get in touch,” the police spokesperson said.

Police also want to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Call police on the 105 non-emergency phone service, quoting file number 230401/3048, or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and click Update My Report.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.