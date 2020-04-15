Hive of activity at Manurewa Marae for whānau relief

Over the past week, Manurewa Marae has been a hive of activity, with hundreds of hygiene and kai packs being prepared and delivered to whānau in south Auckland.
The CE of Manurewa Marae and Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi Trust, Natasha Kemp, has an update.
Jump to navigation
Over the past week, Manurewa Marae has been a hive of activity, with hundreds of hygiene and kai packs being prepared and delivered to whānau in south Auckland.
The CE of Manurewa Marae and Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi Trust, Natasha Kemp, has an update.