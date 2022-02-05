From Hokianga to Boston – Terrell Peita is taking the 'long road' in his rugby career

Having had season 2021 cut short by covid lockdown in Auckland Terrell Peita says a random message from a rugby coach in the USA was an opportunity not to be missed.

“Not many people can say they get to travel America for free. You get to play in New York, New Orleans, Los Angeles. All of these places that a lot of people don’t get to experience.”

Peita has signed a 3-year contract with the New England Free Jacks in the Major League Rugby competition. Even if he had to Google who or what the Free Jacks were.

“I was at mahi, just trucking along when I got a message from coach Mike Rogers. He sent me this long message, ‘we’re looking for a loose forward to come and play for the New England Free Jacks.

“I thought to myself this would be an opportunity, especially with everything going on in New Zealand with Covid and whatnot. I needed some rugby and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to not only get some a bit of rugby in but also travel the world.”

As a 21-year-old with a promising career at home, a move overseas is somewhat unusual. But for the former NZ Māori U18 captain, Mt Albert Grammar 1st XV, Blues U20, and Auckland NPC Number 8, the circumstances of covid-19 in Aotearoa has allowed him to knock off some of his other rugby goals.

“Not a lot of people can say they played Super Rugby – that was my goal in terms of NPC last year was to play some good rugby and get a crack at Super Rugby or whatnot. With Covid taking away our season, I couldn’t really perform or I couldn’t really accomplish anything that I wanted to.

“I made another goal to try and come over here and play some good footy, get some good development in. Over the last couple of years, my development has been stunted, so one of my goals is to come over, get some good coaching, get some good development and play some good rugby.”

At the time of signing Peita, Rogers said “Terrell is a fantastic young rugby player having represented Auckland in the Bunnings NPC and the Blues at U20 and U18 level,”

"He is an athletic loose forward who brings an offloading game which will be a hallmark for the Free Jacks in our 2022 MLR season. Above all else, Terrell has captained a number of teams that he has played for and he is an outstanding young leader.”

Traditionally, the likes of France, England and Japan have been the destination of choice for rugby players nearing the of their career or looking for a fresh start. However, in the 5 years of competition, the MLR has had attracted some of the biggest names in world rugby, including Ma’a Nonu, who will turn 40 during his second stint with the San Diego Legion, and former Wallaby Matt Giteau, while Carlos Spencer is a part of the coaching team at New Orleans based NOLA Gold.

Peita says the attraction of living in the US and playing quality rugby could see that change.

“Personally in about 4 or 5 years time, this is going to be the spot. This American competition is going to be awesome. I think it’s on its way up there.”

While he has signed a 3-year contract with the Free Jacks, he says the door isn’t shut completely on Aotearoa, with him returning to Aotearoa at the end of the season and a chance to play NPC for Auckland.

“It plays in my favour, I can still play Super Rugby in the next couple of years, I have the option of ending my stay in the US if I get a Super Rugby contract.

“That’s still one of my biggest goals, Māori All Blacks. I’ve always wanted to play for the Māori All Blacks. I just love the culture.

"Hopefully sooner rather than later, I’d love to. But go with the flow, I don’t mind taking the long road.”

Peita will join former Chiefs and Highlanders loose forward Jesse Parete and original Free Jack Beaudein Waaka. He says playing with and against some familiar faces in America is exciting.

“They’re a bit older than me, and I give them a bit of stick about being the koro's in the team, and they say ‘shut up, we’re not that old! But it’s awesome having them around, especially being of Māori descent, the boys are easy to get along with, you can have a yarn with them.’

Peita says that connection saw them arrive in Boston with stereotypical Māori footwear, for good measure. “We all got our gumboots with us. We all got our Red Bands. It wasn’t planned we just bring it over and just wore them one day.

“Jesse gives a lot of advice to the forwards because he’s been there done that. He’s sort of like a player-coach.”

New England Free Jacks start the season this weekend with a trip to New Orleans where they will face NOLA Gold.

As he prepares for his first game in more than 6 months Terell Peita says, “I’m so glad I got that text, otherwise I’d probably be in New Zealand right now doing some mahi, playing club rugby.”