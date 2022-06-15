Hold-up in HIV diagnosis for women

Delays in diagnosing HIV infection of women in Auckland and Northland is more likely to progress to AIDS.

National Coordinator for Positive Women Jane Brunning says four women have died from late diagnosis since 2014.

“Because of the late diagnosis patients are (also) suffering complications from the disease that could be avoided if detection was earlier. We have one lady that is virtually blind.”

Gay men are more likely to be tested for HIV but Brunning believes a diagnostic process should also include women and heterosexual men.

“So if someone is not well, can’t figure out what the health problem is and doing a whole lot of tests, they should also check for HIV.

It doesn’t cost that much. If anything it can eliminate it or catch it early.”

Brunning also wants more education and prevention programmes to reduce the stigma and discrimination surrounding HIV.