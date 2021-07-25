Holder of customary knowledge Dr Hōhepa Mason dies

Dr Hōhepa (Joseph) Mason of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pukeko and Ngāti Hokopū has died, aged 87, after a long illness.

Dr Mason was the son of Mataika and Makarena Mason and had a traditional Māori upbringing in the Bay of Plenty.

His whakapapa connected him with several important genealogical lines of Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Pukeko, including to the nineteenth century tribal leaders Te Meihana Koata and Heteraka Merito. Throughout his life, he maintained a strong and continuing association with the people of Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Pukeko in the Bay of Plenty.

A highly regarded Māori leader, Dr Mason was a renowned orator and a custodian of customary knowledge, including hapū whakapapa, waiata and the history surrounding many tribal tīpuna. He taught at numerous schools and learning institutions within the Mātaatua rohe, including Pāroa School, Bethlehem Primary School, Te Kaha District High School, Wharekāhika Native School, Whakatāne Intermediate and Waiariki Polytechnic.

Dr Mason held leadership and governance positions, including chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa, member of Te Kāhui Kaumātua, the principal advisory body for Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa, secretary of the Ngāti Awa Executive Committee, director of Mātaatua Fishing Company Ltd, director of Ngāti Awa Group Holdings Ltd, trustee and chair of the Kiwinui Trust, trustee of Omataroa Rangitāiki No 2 Trust, and various roles on a number of whānau entities.

He was a member of the Ngāti Awa negotiation committee that led to the settlement of the tribal raupatu claim and the passage of the Ngāti Awa Claims Settlement Act 2005.

Dr Mason served his tribal and wider communities with distinction for over six decades and was appointed a companion of the Queen’s Service Order in the 2008 New Year’s Honours, and in 2013 awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Māori Development in recognition of his leadership and contribution to Māori social and cultural development.

As a foundation member of Te Mana Whakahaere o Awanuiārangi, Dr Mason retired from the Council in September 2020 but served as a kaumātua adviser on Te Taumata Matanga in October 2020.

Dr Mason, who passed away on Saturday, will lay in state at Poroporo Marae from Sunday. He will be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery, Whakatāne on Wednesday.

Dr Mason is survived by his wife Erina, son Joseph, daughters Eneta and Waana, and his mokopuna.