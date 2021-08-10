Home detention for Fau Vake attacker

A man who admitted punching MMA fighter Fau Vake three times in the head l has been sentenced to six months' home detention. Vake died in hospital a week after the attack.

Ofa He Mooni Folau is one of four men charged in relation to the death of the 25-year-old MMA fighter.

Folau pleased guilty to two charges of assaulting to injure and was convicted. He was not charged with being responsible for Vake's death.

Vake was attacked by the four men on Auckland's Symonds Street at 3am on Sunday, May 23.

The three other men, one charged with manslaughter, have pleaded not guilty and will go on trial next year.

Vake was a showpiece of Auckland's City Kickboxing Gym and the sparring partner of Kiwi MMA superstar Israel Adesanya.

Amid an outpouring of support for the young fighter, a statement from the gym said he was a "much-loved father, son and brother to us all".